Newfound Cabs is breaking from the N.L. Taxi Alliance.

"We're just saying that's enough for us," said manager Derek Hayter early Monday morning.

Last week, taxi companies in St. John's were threatening to strike — with a demonstration at the Confederation Building on Monday morning, and refusing to operate on St. Patrick's Day.

The protests were in response to rising insurance costs, and to pressure the provincial government to freeze rates for the time being.

On Friday, members of the alliance met with Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh.

That meeting appeared to satisfy the alliance and the strike was called off.

But Hayter said disagreements among the alliance are ongoing.

Derek Hayter is the manager of Newfound Cabs. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Everybody else still figures that we're supposed to go in beating our chests and jumping up and down, saying, 'We want, we want,'" he said.

"That does not work."

Hayter said he was pleased with Friday's meeting and the doors it opened for further discussion with the government, and that he's looking forward to pursuing those discussions independently of the alliance.

"We got answers," he said. "They weren't the answers we wanted, but there's a promise to keep the discussion wide open."