CBC's New Year's Eve television special Sunday will showcase musical performances at six different locations across the country, including a live party from Mallard Cottage in St. John's.

The private event isn't open to the public, but anyone can watch from the comfort of home on CBC TV, the CBC website and on the CBC YouTube channel.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the special kicks off at 11:50 p.m. and will run until 12:30 a.m.

The Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2018 special is hosted by Rick Mercer and will move across the country to events in Vancouver, Niagara Falls, Gatineau, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's.

The St. John's portion will include an intimate New Year's party at Mallard Cottage, a restaurant in Quidi Vidi Village, featuring performances by Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and more.

Mallard Cottage is a restaurant in Quidi Vidi Village in St. John's. (Carolyn Stokes/CBC)

Alan Doyle said what he loves about the idea behind the special is that it will capture parties across the country that would likely be going on anyway — whether CBC was filming it or not.

"When the idea came for the thing in St. John's, myself and Tom both agreed real quickly when they came to us: 'Guys, why don't you film what we would be doing if you guys weren't even there?'" Doyle said.

"That of course would be us sitting around someplace playing a few tunes with some friends."

Alan Doyle will also be part of Sunday's New Year's Eve Special from Mallard Cottage. (CBC)

CBC Radio q host Tom Power said while there isn't enough room in Mallard Cottage to let in the general public, he encourages everyone to tune in from wherever they are spending the final moments of 2017.

"We spend a lot of time when we get together sitting around the table, playing guitars, singing a few songs, and that's what we do," he said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. We're looking forward to it."