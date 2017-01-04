Four people are facing charges in relation to an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Mount Pearl on New Year's Eve.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged three men and one woman following a reported armed robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Commonwealth Avenue on Dec. 31.

Police say that two men, armed with knives, demanded money and drugs after they entered the pharmacy.

They later fled the store and entered a nearby waiting vehicle,

Officers found three men and a woman in a nearby home, where they were arrested. Drugs and money were also seized from the property.

All four individuals are charged with robbery. Two of the men are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and with disguise with intent.

The third man is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.