A new supply vessel for the offshore oil industry was christened in St. John's on Thursday, named for a former president of the Hibernia project.

The Paul A. Sacuta was unveiled at Pier 12 and will operate with Atlantic Towing to support the Hibernia platform

The vessel is a tribute to Paul Sacuta, whose work with ExxonMobil Canada spanned 28 years, including time as president of Hibernia Management and Development Company.

Sacuta's widow Rosalind helped christen the vessel and said the ship will keep her husband's legacy alive.

"Obviously, it's really wonderful, but it's also sad in a way. It's a beautiful, beautiful vessel and it's a great testament to my husband," she said.

"It's great, he's going to be offshore for a long time. He loved to do that."

A $10,000 donation was also made to the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador during the ceremony, on behalf of the Sacuta family.

"The tremendous support given to this organization by Paul, when he was with us, and the support which Ros continues to give is changing lives for the better," ASNL Executive Director Scott Crocker said in a statement.