The director of a new sketch comedy revue is turning to tradition in his first foray into directing, hoping to reveal something about the frustrations of being young.

Andrew Tremblett's show Almost Baymous aims to highlight the issues faced by young Newfoundlanders and Labradorians through comedy and song.

He said he met with a team of local writers in a boardroom in downtown St. John's for two "prep days" to cultivate ideas before setting to work writing the show.

Andrew Tremblett says directing a show is a lot different from producing one, or acting in it. (Riley Harnett/Submitted Photo)

"We basically sat there for a couple hours and talked about things that bothered us as millennials, things that bothered us as young Newfoundlanders, and a lot of things that people talked about was stuff that was happening in the city, stuff that was happening socially to them," Tremblett told CBC Radio's Central Morning.

"But the biggest one was tradition … we focused down on that a little bit too and talked about tradition and who are young Newfoundlanders now, because they're not who they were 50 years ago."

He said the group pitched sketches and came up with about 150 ideas. In the three days that followed, Tremblett and his team wrote 30 sketches.

"Writing a show in three days, it's not easy. [Saturday Night Live] and 22 Minutes and shows like that, they do it in a little amount of time, and I guess it's to create something relevant," he said.

"It's a really good way — and an interesting process — to do it. It's not easy, but it's fun and the product of that is important."

'An interesting experience'

Leading a group of writers and directing a show was also a new experience for Tremblett, who has worked as an actor and producer.

"I've seen it done before and I've been part of a writer's room when I studied in Chicago, but I've never controlled one, which was an interesting experience," he said.

The sketches for Almost Baymous were written quickly, in just a handful of days. (Riley Harnett/Submitted Photo)

Tremblett said directing requires a different way of thinking, as well as forgetting all the responsibilities he was used to handling as a producer.

"You've got to push all the money problems and all the production problems aside and just focus on being creative, and focus on making sure you have a good learning environment for your actors, but as well, a fun environment that they want to come and play every night," he said.

Almost Baymous is on stage at the Barbara Barrett Theatre, at the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre, from Jan. 11 through Jan. 14.