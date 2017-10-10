Driver's licences in Newfoundland and Labrador have a new look and new security features.

The new cards have "multiple layers of security features" aimed at protecting residents against identifiy theft, fraud and forgery, according to the provincial government.

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh showed off the new licences Tuesday afternoon at the Motor Registration Division building in Mount Pearl.

The security features highlighted by the government include:

A changeable laser image which enables two or more images to occupy the same area

A polycarbonate card body which is more durable, secure and tamper-resistant

Laser engraving which raises the print making it difficult to tamper or modify

An inventory control number which is unique and has an accompanying barcode

The new licences and photo IDs will be issued starting later this year, once the necessary technological upgrades are finished at Motor Registration offices across the province.

New cards will be mailed

Driver's licences and photo IDs will no longer be printed at any of those provincial offices, but the application process will remain the same.

People will be issued a 30-day temporary document to use until the new card comes in the mail within seven to 10 days. An extra fee wil lbe applied if someone wants their card within 24 hours.

Once the new cards are available, people that already have a valid driver's licence or photo ID will have them replaced when it is time for renewal, according to government.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are also upgrading their driver's licences and photo IDs with similar security features. It was announced in May that the four Atlantic provinces awarded a five-year contract to Gemalto to produce and mail the cards directly to residents.