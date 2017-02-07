It was a long time coming, so there was a lot of excitement when a new arena in the Labrador Inuit community of Makkovik held its first public skate and hockey game this weekend.

The approximately 36,000-square-foot facility has an ice surface that measures 200 feet by 85 feet, a recreation room, four dressing rooms, a multipurpose/warm viewing room, canteen and space for 200 people in the stands.

"So it's quite the building," said recreation director John Andersen.

These hockey players were among the first to hit the ice at the new arena in Makkovik on Sunday night. (Jodie Lane)

The new arena is a vast improvement over the old rink, which closed 20 years ago.

The old rink consisted of a reassembled building from a nearby American radar site — which the town bought for a dollar — and a small area of natural ice.

"We've been working on this since 1996 … it's well worth the wait," Andersen told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"A lot of times we said, 'It's never going to happen,' but we kept plugging away at it and we're happy with the end results."

Construction of the new facility started in 2013, and people finally got to strap on their skates for a test run on Saturday, and a hockey game on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to having the minor hockey kids on there skating and having fun, because I think it's all about the kids," said Andersen.

The official grand opening of the Makkovik arena is scheduled for Feb. 17.