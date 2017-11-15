A new program aims to cut down on the "questionable prescribing" of certain drugs, like opioids, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister.

"For example, the program will automatically flag whether a person has visited multiple physicians or pharmacies to get more opioids," said John Haggie at a news conference Wednesday.

'The intention of this is not to police those professionals, but rather to educate.' - Health Minister John Haggie

"The purpose is to help make informed decisions."

Haggie said the program will also have certain measures in order to curb "very dubious" prescriptions.

One of those include a a new mandatory "safe prescribing course for physicians."

New legislation, if approved, could take effect Jan 1, 2018. (John Moore/Getty Images)

"The intention of this is not to police those professionals, but rather to educate," Haggie said.

"It's to give prescribers and dispensers access to information about their patients. This will then assist them in making the best possible healthcare decisions for those patients."

Clear picture of practices

Haggie indicated the new legislation is also partly to allow doctors to examine some of their own decisions.

"Prescribers will also be able to get a clear picture of their own prescribing practices. That will give them the opportunities to improve or make changes to align with best practice in their peer group," he said.

Doctors will have to look at drug history of patients before prescribing opioids (about half of doctors don't currently have access to this database) #nlpoli — @PeterCBC

Haggie said there are two trends when it comes to opioids: an excessive use of those drugs in general and another "much smaller group."

"It really is a very small group which are prescribing in ways that could be regarded as professional misconduct or very dubious," he said.

Prescription info can be shared with police

If the new program becomes law, information about prescriptions can be shared with law enforcement if there are reasonable grounds that a crime has been committed.

"The bulk of the people in this province — both patients, prescribers and dispensers — are law-abiding citizens who really are not the source of the problem," Haggie said.

The NLMA has concerns about the legislation. Inspectors can enter doctors office and copy patient records without cause. Also concerned about workflow changes — @PeterCBC

At the start of a news conference late Wednesday morning, the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association said it has some concerns with the proposed legislation.

The program, which will receive second reading in the House of Assembly Wednesday, was developed with multiple groups, including provincial regulatory bodies, law enforcement, community partners and several provincial government departments, according to Haggie.

If approved, most of the regulations would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.