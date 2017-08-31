The next mayor of Torbay is entering the job unchallenged.

When nominations closed on Tuesday, the only person seeking the mayor's seat was current councillor Craig Scott, and he acclaimed the position.

It's a unique spot for a new mayor to be in, and one that doesn't come around very often, but Scott said he's choosing to take his lack of challengers as a net positive.

"Either nobody else wanted the job or people felt I was a person they could put their trust and confidence in. I think I will choose to believe the second.," he wrote on Facebook.

Scott told CBC's St. John's Morning Show that his work on council over the past four years helped him get to this point.

"I take it they think that I was a good candidate and I'll be a good mayor," he said.

While Scott will get the mayor's seat, municipal elections for town councillors will still continue as usual on Sept. 26.

He will take over from current mayor Ralph Tapper later this year.