New technology from a German manufacturing company is set to have a big effect on fish processors in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Icewater Seafoods CEO Alberto Wareham says his company is gearing up to invest over three million dollars in new heading, filleting, and skinning machines from Baader.

Fish fly off the new equipment at the Marine Institute on Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The German firm demonstrated the new machines at the Marine Institute Thursday, showcasing their improved yields, and increased efficiency over past technology.

"The major difference in this equipment is the quality you get out of it," said Baader CEO Dennis Schreiber.



"More usable product, higher yield in the box … higher quality, lower downturn, and a simple-to-operate machine."

Icewater Seafoods CEO Alberto Wareham says he is eager to adopt the new technology. (Ted Dillon/CEO)

Schreiber has been demonstrating the equipment to industry players, and said Baader is hoping to build more relationships in this province as optimism grows around restoring the cod fishery.

Wareham's plant in Arnold's Cove is already testing the new equipment.

"The last three years they perfected it, and now it's head and shoulders above the old ones," said Wareham.

"It's about getting more of the flesh into a Grade A product instead of being attached to the bone that goes for pet food or mink food at a much, much lower price."

An official demonstrates the results of the new equipment at the Marine Institute on Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Icewater Seafoods plant processes about 10,000 fish in eight hours, said Wareham.

He said he doesn't expect the new equipment to have a big impact on the amount of staff required on site.