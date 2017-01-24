When you drive through Clarenville on the Trans Canada Highway this summer, you can stock up on fresh, local food at the new market slated to open in June.

The enterprise has been in the planning stages for about a year-and-a-half, but a recently-announced $300,000 support from the federal and provincial governments will enable the not-for-profit Farm and Market Clarenville to start construction.

"You're going to be able to see it as you drive by. There will be a significant greenhouse operation there," said the group's vice-chair, Kathryn Small. "Our friends down in Elliston will be building a cellar typical of the root cellars of their community. You will see a large number of growing beds and areas for vendors."

Small said the market, located next to the Clarenville Inn, will feature a lot more than locally-grown carrots and potatoes.

"You'll see all the root vegetables that we're used to, that we love here. But also those things you don't commonly see, like leeks, meat, fish, baked foods, ethnic foods, the list goes on."

She said the greenhouse operation will also produce fresh vegetables that are usually imported to the province, such as peppers and tomatoes.

Several groups in the community are helping with the venture, including the Ability Employment Corporation, which helps people with disabilities find meaningful jobs. Clients of the ability group will actually run the market.

Small said vendors and volunteers will meet on February 20 to plan for the 2017 growing season.