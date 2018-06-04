New Harbour licences suspended as OCI, Quinlans buy Daley Brothers assets

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne has taken swift action to demonstrate his frustration at the circumstances under which seafood processing plants in New Harbour were closed this spring, and how those assets are now being gobbled up by competitors.

Byrne announced Monday that he has suspended all processing licences linked to crab and groundfish plants in New Harbour.

"As of today, given the concern, the need to have a well-regulated industry, given the circumstances we find ourselves in at New Harbour, I am suspending … all processing licences at New Harbour, pending a thorough investigation, and a review of the circumstances around New Harbour and the sale," he said during a telephone interview.

CBC News has confirmed those plants and their contents were purchased late last week in what's being called a joint venture by seafood giants Ocean Choice International and Quinlan Brothers.

Ocean Choice CEO Blaine Sullivan confirmed the transaction Monday, writing in an email that "we bought the two New Harbour plants and any equipment that is remaining on site."

Gerry Byrne, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of fisheries and land resources, is frustrated with the way the plants were closed. (CBC) He said the sale did not include the Woodman Sea Products business, which is owned by Daley Brothers, or a third plant located nearby in South Dildo.

Sullivan declined an interview request.

Robin Quinlan, vice-president of Quinlan Brothers, also declined comment, saying he would release a statement in the coming days.

Neither would say whether there are plans to resume processing operations in New Harbour, though one source close to the deal said such a scenario would be a "miracle" because of sharp quota reductions and poor landings of species such as crab this year.

Mixed messages from companies

Byrne said he was told by Quinlan that the processing licences were included in the deal, while an executive with OCI said they were not.

Byrne said he is not happy about what he called "confusing and contradictory" information, and said no one should assume that he will rubber-stamp any transfer of licences.

"It's essential that our seafood processing industry be managed for the public good, that it be well regulated for the public good. This is not meeting this test at this point in time," Byrne said.

Sullivan confirmed OCI "does not have an interest in the licence."

According to the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, there was a 10 per cent drop in the number of people working in the seafood processing sector last year. (Fisheries and Land Resources) The plants were previously owned by Daley Brothers, another well-known name in the Newfoundland and Labrador seafood industry.

Byrne is irritated by the flow of information from the companies, and said it's hurting the provincial government's ability to provide assistance to the dozens of employees displaced by the closure.

Daley Brothers announced April 20 that it had no plans to operate the plants this season, telling employees the business was no longer viable.

The Daleys have shifted their focus to New Brunswick, where they are now managing a lobster-processing plant in Tracadie-Sheila.

Lack of information stalling government aid

In order for government assistance programs for workers to kick in, the plant owner must confirm that a closure is permanent.

Byrne said he has been unable to get a straight answer from the Daleys, and he learned only today that the plants have been sold.

The minister said these are very challenging times in the processing sector, and he wants workers to be front of mind when tough decisions are being made about whether to operate a plant.

Dramatic reduction in processing industry

"That information (should) be conveyed proactively wherever possible so that interventions can be made in advance to limit or reduce or minimize that pain and that anxiety and that upset," said Byrne.

"That's only fair. That's not occurring in this particular example."

The processing sector has undergone a dramatic rationalization in recent years, with the number of shrimp plants dropping from 13 to seven.

Eight years ago, meanwhile, there were 35 crab processing plants, but this year, 24 are in operation.