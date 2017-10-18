North Atlantic will build and operate a gas bar, Tim Horton's drive-thru and fast-food restaurant at the entrance to the St. John's International Airport.

"This new facility will offer a convenient and efficient option to purchase gasoline and grab-and-go convenience items to passengers, employees, airport service providers, and neighbouring residents," according to a joint media release issued Wednesday by the airport authority and North Atlantic.

The one-stop shop will be will be located across the street from the Holiday Inn hotel and adjacent to the roundabout and cell phone waiting lot. It is scheduled to open in early 2018.

The airport is already home to two Tim Hortons shops — one on the main floor of the building which is accessible to the general public, while the other is in the departures area. The nearest gas station is about four kilometres away.

The airport authority and North Atlantic say the new facility will add services that 'are currently unavailable' at or near the airport. (Submitted)

Even more companies will be calling the area around the airport home in the near future — CargoJet is constructing a new cargo facility, a Best Western Plus hotel is expected to be completed by the end of this year and a bigger fuel tank depot is also being built.