A new bigger overtime bill is just the latest extra cost for a brand new ferry serving Bell Island, according to documents obtained by CBC through access to information.

Over the month and a half since the MV Legionnaire came into service, a briefing note given to the new minister of Transportation and Works estimates it's spent about $70,000 in overtime to accommodate a new schedule.

When the ferry entered into service on July 31, the government brought in a new schedule recommended by the Bell Island Ferry committee. It requires workers to be called out three hours early every day, Monday to Friday on overtime.

That bill works out to about $2,000 a day, which is about the average daily revenue the department gets for both vessels from fares.

Union rules require overtime payout

Part of the issue is that the department can't just change the daily schedule when it wants. The collective agreement says that can only happen twice a year, on April 15 and September 15.

It's a provision that's designed to provide predictability for workers, but leaves government with overtime as the only option to change the schedule.

"To keep a consistent service and integrate the new vessel into the service we had to bring employees in earlier in the day to start their work day," Steve Crocker, the minister of transportation and works, told CBC News.

The MV Legionnaire cost $50 million to build. It cost an additional $11 million to upgrade the wharf to accommodate the bigger ship. (Twitter)

Crocker says a new schedule will be announced in coming days.

The decision to adopt a new schedule before September was made by Al Hawkins before the premier shuffled his cabinet.

The Legionnaire is one of two new ferries built in Romania. It cost $50 million to build, but government had to spend more than $11 million to upgrade the wharf infrastructure, millions over budget.

Crocker wouldn't say whether he thinks government should have more flexibility to adjust schedules without paying overtime.

"That's part of the current collective agreement, and you know, that's a discussion, that our collective bargaining people would have to have with the collective bargaining people that represent the employees," Crocker said.

Currently in talks

The contract with ferry workers, who are represented by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE), are currently in talks with the province.

Those talks are underway this week for the first time since Tom Osborne was appointed finance minister. Previous finance minister Cathy Bennett said she was looking for concessions from unions.

Crocker wouldn't comment on whether scheduling provisions are part of those discussions.

Ferry workers were already some of the biggest overtime earners. The government's salary disclosure list showed many ferry workers double their income thanks to overtime.