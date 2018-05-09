Staff fear new docking requirements could shut Port of Stephenville

Staff at the Port of Stephenville are worried the whole operation may shut down now that the Atlantic Pilotage Authority has set new requirements for guiding ships into port.

The port sees about six vessels a year, and the regulating authority recently changed the port from a one-tug to a two-tug system, which could cost customers $130,000 to $180,000 more, depending on the tug required.

The port sees about six vessels a year. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"If we have to bring in a second tug from outside the province, that second tug will cost in excess of $100,000 a vessel," said Ed Strickland, who owns the one tugboat on site.

"This is going to put the port of Stephenville into a competitive disadvantage and, in my opinion, shut down the Port of Stephenville."

Strickland, who is also a manager with Montship Inc., says the pilotage authority changed the rules without notice to the port or the town.

Port could close

"Recently, the pilots or the APA have changed their regulations stating that vessels coming in here would need a bigger tug or possibly two tugs because of the turning basin," he said. "That hasn't changed over the years. We have the same turning basin we have always had."

Vessels used to be able to dock with just one tug on site. Now the port authority requires two tugs for ships to be piloted in to port. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Strickland says the move by the regulators is a sign of things to come.

"The APA doesn't want to continue doing service here in the Stephenville area. Like any Crown corporation, they need revenue to survive. With only six vessels here a year, there is limited revenue for the APA here," he said.

Retract new requirements

Theresa Keeping, CEO and president of the Port of Stephenville, says the two-tug system will deter future businesses like Polaris Construction, which is looking to develop a quarry at nearby Indian Head to possibly ship a million or more tons of granite from the port each year.

Theresa Keeping is president and CEO of the Port of Stephenville. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Aquaculture company Marine Harvest is also looking to set up business and expand near the port.

Keeping would like to see APA retract the two-tug system.

"It would make all the difference for this port and the economic development in this area," Keeping said.