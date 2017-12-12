Mile One Centre has announced that Nelly, known for hits such as Hot in Herre, Ride wit Me and Batter Up, will perform in St. John's on Wednesday, March 28.

The Grammy-winning St. Louis rapper, who achieved international fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, will stop at Mile One as part of his All Work No Play Canadian tour, to promote his eighth studio album.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., and range from $52.50 to $62.50, taxes included. A VIP fan package is also available for $120.00.

"Nelly has cemented himself as one of the best rappers in history for consistently pushing the envelope as both an artist and entertainer," Mile One wrote in a release.

"Throughout his career, he's collaborated with some of the biggest musical artists across multiple genres including Kelly Rowland, Justin Timberlake, Akon, Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line and many more."