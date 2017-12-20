The volunteer group Need Something? Got Something? just keeps getting bigger.

With Christmas just five days away, a visit to the warehouse used by the group to store donations for people in need shows shelves piled high with toys, games, clothing and food.

"I knew when we started this, people would be generous, because people are quite generous when you give them an opportunity to be, but when I first walked in here yesterday and saw just how much stuff had come in, I was blown away," Carla Crotty told CBC on Wednesday.

Need Something? Got Something? volunteers sort through donations at a warehouse being used by the group. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Crotty started the Facebook group, which gathers no-longer-needed items from people to distribute to others who can use them, has seen its membership soar to more than 14,000 people since 2015.

Earlier this month, CBC reported that she was running out of space in her home to house the donations, and St. John's company Winmar offered warehouse space, as well as a van and two employees to help make deliveries.

Volunteers know the struggle

Crotty said many of the volunteers helping sort and match up donations can relate to the people they're helping.

"Many people have often struggled themselves, and so can appreciate how hard it can be for families this time of year," she said.

"A lot of people, honestly, just know somebody who's down and out right now. So many people are just losing jobs because of layoffs and downturns in the economy. So you don't need to look very far before you see somebody in your own circle who's struggling right now."

About a hundred families will get Christmas packages, said Crotty — toys for children, warm clothing, and a food hamper filled with turkey and vegetables.

"Families that we're able to help will certainly have a merrier Christmas because of this effort," she said, crediting Winmar and the volunteers helping put everything together.

When the amount of donated goods became too much to be kept at Crotty's home, St. John's company Winmar donated warehouse space. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"This has been a group effort, and people from the community who just recognize the need for help here have just given up their time," she said.

"This has been such a positive experience. For 100 families who didn't know how Christmas was going to happen, for this to go on, and for them to know that they're taken care of, I can't imagine the relief they must feel."

But even this group has its limits; Crotty said it was tough to not be able to help everyone who requested assistance.

"For the 100 families that we've helped, there's 100 families that we've not helped, because we don't have the capacity."