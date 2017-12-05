Carla Crotty's home in Newfoundland's Conception Bay South looks a little like the North Pole this time of year — the floor littered with books, toys, sporting equipment and clothing.

All the items are donated by people who responded to her Facebook group, Need Something? Got Something?, which had 13,856 members as of Tuesday night.

It's not like the usual buy and sell site, or thrift store. No money changes hands.

Volunteers help unpack toys donated for the group's Christmas initiative, which aims to help 95 families. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Instead, items are dropped off at Crotty's home and distributed to people who have contacted the group looking for something.

"I'm not sure if people really understand the demand that's out there," she said.

She hears daily from people who are struggling "for a number of reasons … It might be a kitchen table. Maybe their washer is all of a sudden broke down."

Firsthand experience

Crotty, a single mother of three, knows first-hand that life can throw you a curveball.

"I found myself fresh out of a job in the oil and gas industry a couple of years ago," she told CBC Television's Here & Now.

"I felt the financial crunch of [going] from an industry that was providing for me to all of a sudden being unemployed for five months."

Since then, she's gotten by on employment insurance and contract work.

There are a lot of toys and books in Crotty's living room now, but she says she has handled everything from furniture to food to toiletries. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

On Tuesday, Crotty and the eight volunteers who help manage the Need Something? Got Something group were knee-deep in their Christmas initiative.

"We've got about 95 families that we're aiming to assist in the way of food or toys for Christmas this year," she said.

"We have a lot of traditional community supports in the way of food and toy hampers, but there are a lot of people who don't qualify for assistance from those programs."

'This time of year, we hear from a lot of people struggling to make ends meet, with the added pressures of Christmas.' - Carla Crotty

There has been so much positive reaction, she said, and the matchmaking has grown to the point where a donation of storage space would be appreciated.

"This time of year, we hear from a lot of people struggling to make ends meet, with the added pressures of Christmas," Crotty said, reading a recent message from a senior who's on disability, with a husband who's recovering from surgery.

"I am very depressed this year in not being able to buy my grandchildren and great-grandchildren any Christmas gifts. If there is any way I could be helped, even with a Christmas dinner for myself and my husband, it would be very much appreciated," the woman wrote.

"That's exactly why we do what we're doing," said Crotty.