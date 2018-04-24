Want to build a new home in St. John's? You'll have to plant a tree

The City of St. John's has agreed to make changes to its landscaping regulations that will require developers of all newly built homes to plant at least one tree.

While it might not sound like much, Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary hopes the idea will grow on residents.

"Trees are such a huge benefit to our community," she said.

O'Leary cited wildlife and environmental benefits like increased oxygen production and a higher capacity for rainfall as part of the benefits of having more tress across the city.

St. John's city council will now require a $1,000 deposit to ensure developers plant trees in new builds. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

On Tuesday, she proposed the amendment in accordance with the Residential Landscape Requirements Policy and council agreed.

To make sure the new rule is followed, the city will be taking a deposit of $1,000 per build from developers.

When the work is complete, staff will inspect the home for the newly planted tree, and then return the money.

"It's an insurance policy for us at the city to ensure that we are growing an urban forest. It's beneficial to everybody," said O'Leary.

Took nearly a decade

The decision was well received by council but it didn't happen overnight.

In fact, it took council the better part of a decade to get it in place, but not for lack of trying.

Sheilagh O'Leary hopes to see more of this in the city of St. John's. (CBC)

A while back the city tried charging homeowners a "tree fee" for the planting.

"That went over like a lead weight," O'Leary said. "Asking residents to pay for trees to put in their new lots, that was a no go."

Council voted to pass this new system at its weekly meeting on Tuesday night.

"This has been in the works for seven or eight years. It's just really nice to finally have some resolution here so we can start planting trees in our city," said O'Leary.