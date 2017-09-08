An Ocean Pond woman is sharing dramatic dashcam footage of a near collision on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this week in hopes of identifying the driver who cut her off.

Karen Penney and her husband, Joe, were driving towards St. John's on Wednesday morning when they nearly ran into a car that entered their lane with little room to spare.

"We were just passing a car, we didn't even see [the car] in the rearview mirror. It was like boom, just like that," she said.



The camera footage shows a white vehicle sliding between Penney's car on the left and a red vehicle in the right lane.

Penney said they narrowly avoided being hit.

"I sent the video to the RCMP but I haven't heard back from them yet," she said.



"Hopefully somebody will see that and say, 'I know who that person is.'"



Penney wants to see the driver held accountable.



"I think they should charge them. Obviously, it could have been an accident."

Take a look at the close call in the video player above.