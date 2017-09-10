A gym full of people showed up for a meet and greet with former NBA star Ron Harper on Saturday in St. John's.



The five-time NBA champion, who was a teammate of Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the Los Angeles Lakers, was in town for an NBA Campus Pass event at Memorial University.

Ron Harper signs autographs for two young Lakers fans. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

He said he's noticed a real difference in the growth of the sport in Canada since the NBA first came to Toronto and Vancouver in 1995.



"I can recall when the NBA first came here there was tons of hype, they had a great fan base and they continue to have a great fanbase to this day," he said.

"Everybody used to say it was an ice hockey [country]; now it's an NBA [country] too now. "

Many of the people in attendance wore Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, eager to get an opportunity to meet with Harper and get an autograph signed.

Fans line up to meet with Ron Harper at Memorial University on Saturday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

For any young athlete in the province looking to follow in Harper's footsteps, he had one big piece of advice.

"I tell kids, whatever dream you have, chase your dream," he said.

"You may not be the best basketball player today but if you continue to work at the skill, and continue to improve and continue to have fun, anything can happen."