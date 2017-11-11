Members of the Royal Canadian Navy had a day off on Friday in recognition of their hard work, allowing them to reflect and recharge.

Capt. Richard Jean, chief of staff for the commander of the navy, says that it's been a demanding year, and the well-deserved time off will give navy members a chance to rest and be with family.

"It's about allowing our folks to take some time off to look after themselves, to take care of their mental health, their physical health," said Jean.

"It's good to recharge their batteries, and that's the aim of that."

He said it's also an opportunity for those in the navy to get out into the community and spread what Remembrance Day means for those in uniform.

Time to be mindful of sacrifices

Jean will be laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in St. John's as part of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday.

He said it is a time to be mindful of the sacrifices made by those in the navy, as well as the army and air force.

"[It's] just a time to reflect on everything that we've gone through, especially what our forefathers and mothers have suffered through the years," he said.

Jean said he is happy to mark Remembrance Day in the province, as there are a lot of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in the navy, and they are some of the hardest workers in the force.

"They love the sea, and they're super warm," he said.

"Even in this cold weather, being in St. John's is such a great thing because I feel warm, just by their [personalities]."