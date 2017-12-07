The City of St. John's has announced plans for an all-ages, family-friendly New Year's Eve event at Quidi Vidi Lake, next to the boathouse.

Live music from traditional Newfoundland band The Navigators will begin at 10 p.m. and then fireworks will light up the sky at midnight.

In a release sent Thursday, Jamie Korab, councillor for Ward 3, said he hopes people will bundle up and head on down to the lake, noting that St. John's is one of the first cities in the country to welcome 2018.

Fred Jorgensen and Arthur O'Brien are members of The Navigators, who will be playing a live, outdoor concert at Quidi Vidi Lake on New Year's Eve.

Accessible parking will be available in the parking lot of the Dominion grocery store on Lake Avenue.

If the weather doesn't co-operate, the event will be moved to Jan 1, with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning after the concert.