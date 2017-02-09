Residents in Natuashish are posting on the internet looking for cash since Interac services went down in the community this week after a Bell Aliant tower toppled over.

"We rely on the debit machine and the ATM machine, they all went out," said George Rich who gets paid through direct deposit.

"So it's going to be difficult just to get cash on hand and [be] able to get groceries."

Rich said he was told it was a policy at the store not to take personal cheques but the store will cash pay cheques for people.

He did manage to get $200 by sending someone an e-mail money transfer, and says he's requesting that his next pay cheque – due in about a week – comes as a cheque.

The only way George Rich could get was by sending an electronic money transfer to someone in exchange. (Facebook)

"My wife is out of town so I'm hoping she brings a bundle of cash here this weekend," Rich told CBC.

One resident told the CBC he's planning a trip to Hopedale to get cash and gas, about 80 kilometres away.

No timeline yet

A Bell Aliant spokesperson told the CBC there was a crew on the ground to determine what needs to be done to fix the problem, but has had not provided an update since then.

Local calling is still possible but not long-distance calls, though some are using satellite phones or cellular phones over Xplornet rural internet service to call out. Bell Aliant internet service is also out.

Former Chief Greg Rich said people in the community would really like to hear an update on how work is going.

Medical implications

The disruption of internet and phone services since the tower fell has also raised concerns for medical capabilities in the community.

Labrador-Grenfell Health said the loss of internet has effected the local clinic's capability to use telemedicine, which is a video conferencing system that links health providers in the community to professionals in other regions. However, the health authority said most clients at the clinic do not require this service.

Should an emergency arise, staff can still use satellite phones to make long-distance calls. As well, chartered flights are available to patients and will continue to stop in Natuashish on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.