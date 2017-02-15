After eight days without internet service, one Natuashish resident was so desperate for food and supplies he drove his snowmobile for nearly two hours to get cash.

Gregory Rich made the 80-kilometre journey across ice and snow to Hopedale to use an ATM and pick up supplies for his family.

"I'm doing it for my family to put food on the table," he told CBC in an interview with Labrador Morning.

A phone tower collapsed Feb. 7, knocking out long-distance calling and internet service for the community of around 1,000 people.

Interac debit services at local businesses are also not working.

Gregory Rich rode his snowmobile 80 kilometres to Hopedale to use an ATM and bring back supplies. (John Gaudi/CBC )

"It's getting to be frustrating for people in Natuashish. They are unable to access cash, interac, to purchase food and other necessities in our community," Rich said.

But the loss of social media has had a positive impact, as well.

Rich said instead of browsing the internet or going on Facebook, people in the northern Labrador community are out hauling wood, sharing food and keeping an eye on their neighbours.

"It's heartbreaking to see that this is happening in the community, but also heartwarming to know that people are helping each other, " he said.

A Bell Aliant cell tower collapsed in Natuashish on Feb. 7, leaving people in the northern community without internet or long distance phone service. (Aaron Poker/submitted )

Bell Aliant is working on the problem. The company is in the process of building a temporary structure that will restore internet and long-distance phone service, and there are plans to replace the tower.

Local phone service is not affected.

"People are finding it hard right now. We have never experienced this before," Rich said.

He plans to collect bank drafts in Hopedale so his family can cash them at the local store in Natuashish until the internet service is restored.