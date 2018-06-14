Skip to Main Content
Early morning fire destroys house in Natuashish
New

Early morning fire destroys house in Natuashish

Fire crews put out the fire and the RCMP will be investigating.

Blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday

Jacob Barker · CBC News ·
An early morning fire destroyed this home in Natuashish. (Facebook)

An early morning fire has completely destroyed a house in Natuashish. 

In a video posted online, people can be seen climbing in and out a window right beside flames burning at full force.

The fire department says the fire occurred at about 5:30 a.m. A crew responded to the fire and extinguished it, but not before the house was razed.

The RCMP will be investigating the blaze, according to the fire department.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us