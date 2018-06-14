New
Early morning fire destroys house in Natuashish
Fire crews put out the fire and the RCMP will be investigating.
Blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday
An early morning fire has completely destroyed a house in Natuashish.
In a video posted online, people can be seen climbing in and out a window right beside flames burning at full force.
The fire department says the fire occurred at about 5:30 a.m. A crew responded to the fire and extinguished it, but not before the house was razed.
The RCMP will be investigating the blaze, according to the fire department.