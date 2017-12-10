For many people at Christmas, putting up a nativity scene is among the most treasured traditions.

But there aren't many of us who have as many — from as many places — as the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John's.

Anne Walsh, member of the Basilica Museum and Historical Committee, told CBC that there are more than a hundred international nativities on display.

Anne Walsh is executive assistant to the bishop and a member of the Basilica Museum and Historical Committee. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

"Every year from usually the first Sunday of Advent until Christmas Eve, we offer an exhibit of nativity scenes from around the world," said Walsh.

"This year we have 125 on display, from all over the place."

Walsh said the nativities range greatly in size and materials.

"From the tiniest ones, some of them are inside a carved egg — to one that's as big almost as a human being," she said.

"We've got paper, stone, papier-mâché​, we've got ceramic, and wood. Almost any kind of building material you could think, we've got one made out of it."

The exhibit continues at the Basilica Museum daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walsh said while there is no admission charge, a monetary donation or a gift for a child in need would be graciously accepted.