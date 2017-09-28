The 18-year-old who was reported missing by his father Wednesday after he was last seen near the Health Sciences Centre parking lot was found safe in the Freshwater Road area around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police have confirmed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Nathan Brown was found walking near the Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road. Rovers Search and Rescue and the RNC were set up near the hospital Thursday morning, looking for Brown with the help of a helicopter and police drone.

'He's a very quiet young fellow, he's a little bit sick.' - Jason Brown

Jason Brown told the St. John's Morning Show that he and his son had just brought their sick friend to the hospital Wednesday when Nathan went to get something out of the car in the parking lot around noon.

According to Brown, that's when a security guard approached his son and saw that he was locked out.

A helicopter is seen searching the wooded area behind the Health Sciences Centre Thursday morning. Nathan Brown, 18, was located walking on Freshwater Road later in the morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Brown said the security guard later told him that Nathan wouldn't speak to them, so they decided to escort him off property.

That was the last anyone saw of Nathan, and after his father spent the night searching the area to no avail he filed a missing person report with the Constabulary.

"They never asked him if his family was in the hospital or anything like that. They asked him if he wanted an X-ray or go to the emergency and I guess he shook his head no," Brown said.

"He's a very quiet young fellow, he's a little bit sick. He's got a few problems."

The RNC and Brown stressed to CBC that Nathan is non-verbal and may not talk to anyone who approached him.

Brown, who moved his family to St. John's from the Summerford area just a few months ago, questioned why the security guard didn't make more of an effort to figure out what was going on with his son before they escorted him out of the parking lot.

Rovers Search and Rescue vehicles in the Health Sciences Centre parking lot Thursday morning, as crews worked the area to try and locate Nathan Brown, 18. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Eastern Health has confirmed that the teenager was approached by a member of Palladin Security around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a complaint that an individual was trying to gain access to one of the vehicles in the parking lot.

The health authority said it is still gathering information around what happened, and is speaking to security and other people who were on the site at the time.