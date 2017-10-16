Workers with the Town of Paradise have given their union a strike mandate in a vote Sunday evening.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) represents 126 town employees, whose jobs include garbage collection, snow removal, recreation services and clerical duties.

The union said those workers are now in a legal strike position.

"NAPE has been in contract talks with the employer since the spring of this year. Bargaining was referred to conciliation services in an effort to facilitate discussions last month. Unfortunately, conciliation efforts failed," said NAPE president Jerry Earle in a news release issued Monday morning.

"While workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate, we will be asking the employer to meet with a conciliator in an attempt to avoid any work stoppage."

The union said it is "hopeful" a deal can be reached, and will not be providing any additional comment about issues related to bargaining.

A communications employee at the Town of Paradise said she could not comment when contacted by CBC News Monday morning as she had not seen NAPE's media release.