The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) and Government of Newfoundland and Labrador have reached tentative agreements for the union's bargaining groups.

NAPE announced Monday morning that negotiating teams from both sides reached the agreement, and the next step is ratification by members, which will not take place until early next year.

No details on the contracts have yet been released.

The two groups reached what they called a "framework" for a collective agreement in November, which signaled that progress was being made.

The tentative agreements apply to the following NAPE bargaining units: Air Services, CNA Faculty, CNA Support Staff, General Service, Group Homes, Health Professionals, Hospital Support Staff, Laboratory X-ray, Marine Services, MOS, NLC, School Boards, Student Assistants, Ushers, and WorkplaceNL.

"Our teams met over the past weekend to review the details of the framework agreement," said Earle. "After having an opportunity to do so, each team agreed that this was the best deal possible given the current economic situation of the province,' NAPE President Jerry Earle said in a statement.