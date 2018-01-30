Newfoundland and Labrador's largest public sector union is upping the ante in its dispute with the St. John's Board of Trade by calling on businesses to publicly show their support for NAPE members and the services they provide.

The union launched a campaign Tuesday called NAPE Members Welcome Here, encouraging business owners across the province to display a decal promoting that message in a visible location.

President Jerry Earle said it's in response to criticism from groups like the St. John's Board of Trade and the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers' Council.

Both groups have condemned a tentative agreement between NAPE and government which, among other things, includes a no-layoff clause for the duration of the agreement.

"If you want to take on NAPE members, if you want to punish NAPE members, be prepared, we will push back," Earle told CBC News Tuesday.

Not a full-on boycott, but message is clear

Earle said it's not a full-on boycott, but the message is clear: if you're a business owner and you support the position taken by the Board of Trade, don't expect any business from NAPE members.

'You poke the bear, this bear can do more than growl.' - Jerry Earle

He stressed this is not just a St. John's issue. He wants businesses across the province to display the decal.

"If an organization targets our membership, we are going to respond with the full might that we have as an organization," he said.

Earle's primary target is the chair of the board of trade, who has suggested that government has surrendered its ability to manage a dire fiscal situation by agreeing to the no-layoff clause.

"Do you support Dorothy Keating? Or do you support people that work … in services," he said.

"Clearly the messages we're getting from our members ... they don't want to do business with someone that's opposed to them."

Dorothy Keating is chairperson of the St. John's Board of Trade. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Earle sees the campaign as a simple way for business owners to show NAPE members they are welcome, and said there's also a benefit for the business.

Union members are encouraged to take a photograph at a supportive business, and share it on social media with the hashtag #NAPEwelcome.

NAPE will also share the photo to its Facebook page.

"What businesses are going to get from this is free advertising to upwards of 100,000 people that we have a reach to," Earle said, adding that the decals can from ordered by calling NAPE headquarters in St. John's.

Letters to union-linked businesses

But that's only one component of the campaign.

NAPE has also delivered an ultimatum to more than two dozen companies that do significant business with the union. They range from insurance companies and car rental agencies to airlines and hotels that are members of the board of trade.

Jerry Earle is president of NAPE, Newfoundland and Labrador's largest public sector union. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The union wants a firm commitment from these companies by the end of this week that they support public sector workers, said Earle, or the union will end its relationship with the companies.

"It only stands to reason that if a business doesn't support our workers, then it is reasonable to assume that NAPE won't continue to support it with our patronage," Earle wrote in a letter to the companies.

NAPE represents roughly 30,000 public and private sector workers in the province, and Earle said many are "infuriated" by the what he called "interference" from the board of trade in the collective bargaining process.

He said current and retired union members, along with their families and supporters, have the ability to send a powerful message to businesses that oppose them.

"You poke the bear, this bear can do more than growl," Earle said.

The board of trade, meanwhile, is not commenting.

"The board of trade has made its position on the provinces finances well known," executive director Nancy Healey wrote in a statement to CBC.

"We have spoken directly to the minister of finance concerning those issues. We do not have anything further to add."