​If running in fear is your thing, Nalujuk Night is for you.

The Inuit tradition celebrated on Old Christmas Day — Jan. 6 — involves children fleeing from masked individuals dressed in furs and carrying weapons.

But it's all in good fun.

Nalujuk, the people in costume, run after kids in the community.

If they catch one, the child has to sing to get away. And sometimes treats are given out.

No song, no candy, and the Nalujuk might nudge the poor sport around.

#NalujuksNight in Nain. This kid was so cute, just staring at the Nalujuk's for the longest time

"They chased me but then they just gave me candy," Shawn O'Leary, 9, said about the Nalujuit in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"I had to sing Happy Birthday."

Nalujuk chase after kids on Old Christmas Day. It's an Inuit tradition. If caught, the kids sing in order to get candy. This guy was in HVGB

Although the celebration traditionally takes place outside, the annual gathering in Happy Valley-Goose Bay had been happening indoors.

Organizers changed that this year and arranged for more authentic costumes.

#NalujuksNight in Nain. 1 of the Nalujuk's going around shaking hands, he had nails on the top of his stick

"I was talking to people from different communities, Hopedale, Nain, Makkovik and every one of them had a smile on their face and I said 'are you enjoying this?' And yes, yes they were," Sharon Edmonds, team leader with Nunatsiavut Government's department of health and social development said.

"They were happy to see the traditional costumes that the Nalujuit wear and they were happy to see all the people out running around."

