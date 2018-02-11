Nalcor says a landslide on the Lower Churchill River has had no effect on Muskrat Falls operations or the North Spur dam, even as critics of the project continue to voice their concerns.



In a statement released Sunday, Nalcor said it's aware of the landslide and that it occurred outside of the North Spur dam stabilization area. The company added that there is no safety risk to the North Spur dam or the Muskrat Falls facilities as a release of the slide.

Members of the Labrador Land Protectors group of protesters living near the site were quick to share photos of the landslide on the weekend, pointing out their continued concerns that the Muskrat Falls project will have a negative effect on the North Spur dam.

"It should now be very clear to everyone just how unstable this landmass is, and every precaution must be taken immediately," wrote Mud Lake resident Craig Chaulk on Facebook on Saturday.

But Nalcor maintains there is no danger to the landmass as a result of this slide.

Officials said landslides along the Lower Churchill River are common and that Nalcor's geotechnical engineering team is aware of the event.

"Given the slide is outside the North Spur dam stabilization area there is no risk to the North Spur dam or the Muskrat Falls facilities or operations," read Nalcor's statement.