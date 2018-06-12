Safety incident involving crane stalls work at Muskrat Falls site

Work at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric mega project is on hold, after what Nalcor Energy calls a "safety incident" involving a crane early Tuesday morning.

The crane was "undertaking work on another piece of equipment" when there was an incident, according to Nalcor.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Nalcor said, and contractor Astaldi Canada has suspended its day shift.

A full investigation of the incident is being undertaken by Astaldi, Nalcor said in its release.

"Astaldi's suspension of their day shift is a proactive step to ensure the necessary steps are taken as the incident is investigated," the release said.

"We will ensure a full safety investigation is completed and that the contractor and its workers implement all safety recommendations that might be identified following this incident."

