Beware of live lines as Nalcor moves closer to history-making moment

Nalcor Energy has begun testing and energizing 1,600 kilometres of new transmission lines and other assets, and is urging caution from the public as it gets closer to making history in the coming weeks.

The province's energy corporation issued a safety advisory on Thursday, asking people to keep a safe distance from the new infrastructure, as they would any transmission line or substation.

That's because construction of new lines and related equipment from Churchill Falls in western Labrador to Soldiers Pond on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula is now complete.

Work is underway to ensure it will be ready to deliver power from the iconic Churchill Falls generating station to Soldiers Pond by mid-summer — marking the first time that Labrador hydroelectricity will be used to power homes, businesses and industry on the island portion of the province.

Electricity from Labrador will flow to Soldiers Pond on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula along a new direct current line, and will be converted to alternating current at this switchyard. (Nalcor Energy)

In April, Nalcor energized the two 250-kilometre power lines from Churchill Falls to Muskrat Falls, which are known as the Labrador Transmission Assets.

And this week, it began energizing and testing the 1,100-kilometre Labrador-Island Link from Muskrat Falls to Soldiers Pond.

Officials say the work is being done in phases until each section of the line, including the subsea Strait of Belle Isle line from Southern Labrador to the Northern Peninsula, is ready to deliver power.

'A positive move forward'

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady called it a "positive move forward" for the province's rapidly growing energy infrastructure Friday.

She said it's "very significant" for the island portion of the province, which will soon be able to replace costly diesel generated power at the Holyrood generating station with cheaper hydro power from Churchill Falls.

The approaching milestone comes as ratepayers in Newfoundland continue to brace for a dramatic increase in utility costs, as work continues on the over-budget and behind schedule Muskrat Falls generating station in central Labrador.

Nalcor has said rates will double once Muskrat Falls is complete, and the push to transmit Churchill Falls power to the island as soon as possible is part of an effort to help ease the pain for ratepayers.

The Churchill Falls generating station produces nearly 5,500 megawatts of power, most of which is sold to Hydro-Quebec.

Some 3,200 transmission towers like this one were erected as part of the $3.4 billion Labrador-Island Link from Muskrat Falls to Soldiers Pond. (Nalcor)

Nalcor has what's called a "recapture block" of roughly 300 megawatts that it currently sells on the North American market for between two and three cents per kilowatt hour, while it costs roughly 13 cents to produce power at Holyrood.

So much of that block will soon be redirected to Newfoundland ahead of completion of Muskrat Falls late next year.

Customers will continue to pay the standard domestic rate — 11.9 cents/kw at the present time — while savings realized from lower generation costs will be poured into what's being called an off-island deferral account.

Nalcor says it could generate $175 million over a two-year period, and this will be used to blunt the rate shock for customers.

Muskrat Falls, meanwhile, was 80 per cent complete as of March, according to an update provided by Nalcor.