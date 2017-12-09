A woodworking shop is having a positive impact in Nunatsiavut's largest community, where people are gaining confidence while learning new skills.

The Nain Community Shed opened in February with the tools to tackle projects ranging from simple benches to chairs and tables, to the more ambitious skin-on-frame traditional kayaks.

The community shed is usually open in the afternoon, and program co-ordinator Neil Hawkes says 50 to 70 people use it each month. (Submitted by Neil Hawkes)

The shed is run by Nunatsiavut's department of health and social development, and the doors are open to anyone 10 or older who wants to try their hand at woodworking.

Healthy hang out

People can build a piece of their own, take a workshop, contribute to a communal project or just drop by to see what's happening.

End tables are among the many items that have been built. There is no fee to work in the shed, but participants do have to cover the cost of materials to keep the finished product. (Submitted by Neil Hawkes)

Program co-ordinator Neil Hawkes said the program provides a healthy place for people to hang out, and they develop skills, confidence and motivation at the same time.

"You see people who are more confident interacting within the shed, but also you see that outside of the shed," Hawkes told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

The ulu, a traditional knife often used to skin and clean animals or cut food, is one of the most popular projects at the shed. (Submitted by Neil Hawkes)

"Maybe they're gone and they got another job, and there's this confidence and pride in that job."

Uncertain future

The shed opened as a one-year pilot project in February, and with its first anniversary just a couple of months away, Hawkes is waiting to hear whether an application for funding to keep the project going will be approved.

He's also hoping for enough money to open more sheds on the north coast of Labrador.

The sled runners for another communal project — a traditional qamutik. (Submitted by Neil Hawkes)

"It's become an important part of the community, and people are coming in, they're learning skills, employable skills,"

said Hawkes.

"It helps take your mind off something. A lot of people are struggling, and they come in and they work on a project, and you feel better about yourself, so there's a huge social benefit as well."