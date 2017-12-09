A woodworking shop is having a positive impact in Nunatsiavut's largest community, where people are gaining confidence while learning new skills.
The Nain Community Shed opened in February with the tools to tackle projects ranging from simple benches to chairs and tables, to the more ambitious skin-on-frame traditional kayaks.
The shed is run by Nunatsiavut's department of health and social development, and the doors are open to anyone 10 or older who wants to try their hand at woodworking.
Healthy hang out
People can build a piece of their own, take a workshop, contribute to a communal project or just drop by to see what's happening.
Program co-ordinator Neil Hawkes said the program provides a healthy place for people to hang out, and they develop skills, confidence and motivation at the same time.
"You see people who are more confident interacting within the shed, but also you see that outside of the shed," Hawkes told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.
"Maybe they're gone and they got another job, and there's this confidence and pride in that job."
Uncertain future
The shed opened as a one-year pilot project in February, and with its first anniversary just a couple of months away, Hawkes is waiting to hear whether an application for funding to keep the project going will be approved.
He's also hoping for enough money to open more sheds on the north coast of Labrador.
"It's become an important part of the community, and people are coming in, they're learning skills, employable skills,"
said Hawkes.
"It helps take your mind off something. A lot of people are struggling, and they come in and they work on a project, and you feel better about yourself, so there's a huge social benefit as well."