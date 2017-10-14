RCMP in Nain arrested a 17-year-old boy after a foot pursuit that started on school grounds in the community.

The arrest was made Friday, following an investigation that began on Oct. 9.

Police said in a statement Saturday that the arrest was made in relation to an assault on the teen's girlfriend.

At the time of the incident, the boy was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Upon arrival at the school Friday, officers located the youth, who fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

For precautionary reasons, the school initiated hold and secure procedures during the chase.

At one point during the pursuit, the boy was alleged to have turned to the pursuing officer, and indicated he was in possession of a weapon.

The youth again fled, this time into a residential area, where he was eventually arrested without further incident.

He was being held in custody pending a provincial court appearance on Monday.

