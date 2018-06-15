Nain man charged with intimidating witnesses in bootlegging investigation

A man from the northern Labrador community of Nain has been charged with intimidating witnesses in a bootlegging investigation.

RCMP said they made the arrest on June 12.

Police said the man, who is a resident of Nain, was charged for "intimidation of court witnesses" in an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of alcohol.

The 30-year-old has been released from custody and was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 5. Police said more charges are expected, as the investigation continues.

In a release, the RCMP said it is "working diligently with the community to curb this type of illegal activity."

Fines for bootlegging under the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Act can run as high as $50,000.

Police seized "a large quantity" of illegal booze at the Nain airport after a May 29 search of a home found what RCMP called evidence of bootlegging.

