Several unexpected deaths over the course of just a few weeks have shocked the community of Nain.

The Inuit town on the north coast of Labrador is mourning the passing of six residents, according to Richard Pamak, Nain's ordinary member in the Nunatsiavut government.

Richard Pamak is ordinary member for Nain in the Nunatsiavut assembly. (Facebook)

"The community is in shock, the community is in grieving," he said.

Pamak said there were several heart attacks, a drowning and the death of an elderly person.

He said individuals, businesses and organizations come together to help families financially if they are struggling or family members who may want to come home for services. He said the department of Health and Social Services also offers walk-in clinics that can help people in mourning cope with their loss.

'It's puzzling. It's unexpected.' - Gordon Obed

"Families are feeling the comfort, I guess that, you know, the community is there to support them," Pamak said.

"In times like this it's amazing what our community can do to help out families,"

The Moravian church in Nain has been reeling this summer helping families cope with their loss and arranging funeral services. (John Gaudi/CBC)

It has been a busy time for the Moravian church, which has organized funeral services.

"It's puzzling. It's unexpected," said Gordon Obed, a chapel servant.

"It's pretty much reeling right now in the church. We just do our best to do what we have to do in reaching out to the families and preparing for funerals."