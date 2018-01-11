Repairs on the MV Veteran, which services the Fogo Island-Change Islands-Farewell run, won't be completed until February.

The $50-million ferry has been plagued by mechanical problems since it arrived in Newfoundland in 2015, and most recently experienced a breakdown of its port thruster last October.

It's the second time since April 2016 that the same thruster has caused the vessel to be taken out of service and moved to St. John's for repairs.

The province's Department of Transport and Works originally said repairs would done in January, but that's now been pushed back a month. The department says delays in the shipment of replacement parts from Rolls-Royce are to blame for the new timeline.

The Legionnaire, which usually services Bell Island, will continue to do the Fogo Island-Change Islands-Farewell route until the Veteran is repaired.