Ramp troubles for the MV Veteran put the ferry out of commission Saturday afternoon, leaving dozens of hockey players temporarily stranded on Fogo Island on Saturday evening.

The vessel ran into trouble around 3:30 p.m., when it had problems with the ramp, according to the Department of Transportation and Works.

Four hockey teams were on the island for a one-day tournament, and when the evening's crossings were cancelled, organizers scrambled to find housing for dozens of young players.

Latest in series of problems for ferry

Temporary arrangements were made Saturday night to allow a crossing at 10:30 p.m., with the MV Veteran due to depart Fogo Island at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Change Islands at 9 a.m. and Farewell at 9:30 a.m.

The Veteran has been plagued with problems since it was acquired by the provincial government in December 2015, breaking down several times and being out of service for a three-month stretch.

In late November, the ferry underwent upgrades to improve operation of the onboard ramps.