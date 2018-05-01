MV Legionnaire spills oil into Portugal Cove harbour

A hydraulic hose broke on the MV Legionnaire Sunday afternoon, spilling approximately 60 litres of hydraulic oil, some of it into the water.

The Department of Transportation and Works told CBC News that about half of the oil ended up in the harbour at Portugal Cove.

The other half was on the deck of the vessel.

The Legionnaire serves the Portugal Cove to Bell Island run.

Provincial government officials said Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard were called in to assist with the situation.

Those two federal agencies could not immediately answer questions about the incident Monday afternoon, but are expected to provide more information today.

According to the province, a containment boom was used to prevent the leak from spreading.

Transportation department officials said most of the oil was removed by Sunday evening. The remaining oil was removed Monday.