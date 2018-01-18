With the MV Legionnaire on the mend for an electrical issue, air service has once again returned for the residents of Fogo Island and Change Islands.

It remains unknown how long the ship will be out of service, but it is not expected to last longer than "the next several days," according to a release from the Department of Transportation and Works.

There will be four trips per day, with a plane departing Gander at 7:30 a.m. and Fogo Island at 8:15 a.m. The last runs in the evening will depart Gander at 4 p.m. and Fogo Island at 4:45 p.m.

There will also be a helicopter available to shuttle passengers between Farewell and Change Islands. It will operate up to four trips per day and run on an as-needed basis between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Standard ferry fees will apply for users of both services.

The Legionnaire came into service in Bell Island in July. In November, the ship was shuffled to Fogo Island while the MV Veteran, which typically services Fogo and Change Islands, undergoes repairs in St. John's.