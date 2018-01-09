A disabled cargo ship that had to be towed back to Argentia in late November is finally on the move again.

The MV Baby Leeyn left the Newfoundland port Tuesday morning. It had been tied up there for almost two months after running into trouble off Cape St. Mary's.

When the ship left port in November, it collided with the Marine Atlantic dock, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. It drifted within two nautical miles of land, and the Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve.

The Argentia terminal was closed for the season at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

"The damage is fairly significant," said Darrell Mercer, a spokesman for the Crown corporation, at the end of December.

He told CBC that insurance companies for Marine Atlantic and the MV Baby Leeyn are working through the details of who's going to pay for the required repairs.

A closeup of the damage of Marine Atlantic's main dock in Argentia. (Marine Atlantic)

Mercer indicated that repair work was expected to begin early in the new year, and be done before Marine Atlantic resumes sailing out of Argentia in June.

Not the first time towed

The Baby Leeyn was towed into Argentia in 2014, when it was called Jana, after running into engine issues offshore.

The vessel changed ownership last fall and was on its way to Romania when its engine failed again.

The Turkish owner has declined comment on the November incident.