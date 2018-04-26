Got beef with Muskrat Falls? There's now a confidential reporting system

The accounting firm conducting a forensic audit for the Muskrat Falls inquiry has set up its version of a snitch line.

As part of its investigative work, Grant Thornton has put together a confidential and anonymous reporting system.

It's aimed at past or present employees of Nalcor, the Newfoundland and Labrador government or anyone else involved in the megaproject.

Grant Thornton said people can use it by phone, email, a secure website or Canada Post.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will be putting $33 million toward the independent inquiry into the hydroelectric project, which will be led by Justice Richard LeBlanc.

The troubled project in Labrador is both over budget and behind schedule, and as a result, electricity rates are projected to double once the project comes on stream.

LeBlanc has set a schedule of hearings, to begin in September 2018 and expects final submissions in August 2019.