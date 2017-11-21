With the current state of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, it is hard to look ahead and see positivity.

Billions over budget. Years behind schedule.

To add fuel to the fury, a judicial inquiry is set to find how the province of Newfoundland and Labrador got into this mess in the first place.

It wasn't always doom and gloom.

And while it may be difficult to look into the future, all it takes to look back is a quick trip through the archives.

So we dug up these clips showing the excitement, hopefulness and relief among provincial politicians at the time of the project's sanction in 2012 — as well as the cryptic warnings from critics.