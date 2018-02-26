The province's minister of natural resources says the employee of a contractor has been charged with sexual assault after an incident that occurred on the Muskrat Falls site in Labrador last fall.

Siobhan Coady wouldn't go into details about what happened, but said the employee was removed from the site and the RCMP has investigated and laid a charge.

"Harassment in any form in any way in any place is not acceptable," Coady told reporters Monday.

She said the family of the woman who complained contacted her earlier in February, raising concerns, and she spoke with them on Monday.

Coady didn't say which contractor employed the worker.

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady says she's looking for more answers about how the woman who complained about the sexual assault was subsequently let go. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Nalcor did its own investigation which was completed Feb. 13, Coady said.

"I understand from Nalcor that they are going back to the contractor on this very issue. They are concerned about some of the aspects of that report."

Coady said she has not been briefed on Nalcor's report and didn't elaborate on what those concerns are.

PCs say other workers should be informed

CBC News asked Nalcor for more details Monday afternoon, and Nalcor spokesperson Karen O'Neill noted in an email to CBC on Monday night that the corporation immediately removed site access for the accused individual.

As part of our Respectful Workplace Standard, the contractor is required to undertake an investigation when a complaint of this nature is received," wrote O'Neill.

"We were notified that the contractor undertook an investigation and we recently received their investigation report. We have informed the contractor that we feel there are deficiencies in its investigation and we are requiring that the contractor take further action into the investigation of this incident."

After the woman complained last fall, she was let go by the company, Coady said, but it was because her position was no longer needed with construction work winding down.

The assault was raised Monday in the House of Assembly during the first day of the spring sitting of the legislature.

Progressive Conservative Leader Paul Davis said he's concerned that it took several weeks for the minister to return the family's phone call.

He also raised the question of whether other workers on the site have been told about what happened

"People should be made aware of the fact that, 'OK, there's been an issue. We're dealing with this,'" he told reporters.

This isn't the first time a worker at the hydroelectric megaproject has been charged with sexual assault.

A senior employee with contractor Astaldi was charged in 2014.