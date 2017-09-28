Premier Dwight Ball will use a fundraising dinner tonight to announce a timeline for an inquiry into Muskrat Falls.

While he had previously said there would be no inquiry until the hydroelectric project was nearly finished, sources tell CBC News that Ball will move up the timeline.

In June, Ball's Liberal party said an inquiry would distract Nalcor from its main task of getting the hydroelectric project completed as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Critics and supporters have both called on the Premier to start an inquiry immediately. Opponents say it's important to identify issues with the project as soon as possible.

Despite the Progressive Conservatives sanctioning the controversial project during their time in government, leader Paul Davis says an inquiry would only confirm they acted with the best available information at the time.

The hydro project is now expected to cost $12.7 billion, including financing, more than $5 billion higher than the original estimate.

Dwight Ball's speech will happen in front of about 500 people at a $500-a-plate Liberal Party fundraiser at the St. John's Convention Centre. He is expected to speak around 8:30 p.m.

