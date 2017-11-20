The Newfoundland and Labrador government Monday announced terms of reference for an upcoming inquiry into the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

Premier Dwight Ball announced the inquiry into the over-budget, behind-schedule project in September. On Monday at Confederation Building, the premier announced just what aspects of the project the inquiry will examine, including:

Sanctioning: Were reasonable assumptions made? Were other options properly considered? Was the least-cost determination reasonable?

Execution: Were best practices used in dealing with contractors? Did contracts handed out lead to cost overruns and delays? Did contractors take on as much risk as they should have?

Was it justifiable to exclude the Public Utilities Board from oversight?

Was government fully informed?

The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, is seen on July 14, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"This is not about the work of men and women on this project," said Ball. "They have done what they have been asked to do."

The government now estimates that Muskrat Falls, which will generate power on Labrador's Churchill River, has a current budget of $12.7 billion, including financing costs. That is more than than $5 billion more than originally thought when the ambitious project was unveiled in 2010. Development and construction costs at the time were pegged at $6.2 billion.

Another aspect the inquiry is not specifically mandated to examine: the environmental impact of the project. While Indigenous groups will be able to have standing at the inquiry, the terms of reference don't address the environment.

Premier says there is provision for indigenous groups to have standing, but none of the terms of reference specifically mention looking at environmental impact #nlpoli — @PeterCBC

In announcing the terms of reference, the premier and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady also distanced the current Liberal government from the sanctioning of the project.

"We will learn if the project today is indeed the project people were sold in 2012," said Ball, with Coady reaffirming that the project will not be scrapped.

"We will continue to move the project forward as effectively as possible despite the challenges we inherited," she said.

Ball also said the commissioner will have the authority to review all cabinet records.

Report will come after next provincial election

Muskrat Falls will generate 824 megawatts of power, which will be transmitted across Labrador and then funnelled underwater to Newfoundland.

Nalcor Energy, Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown energy corporation, is developing the project in conjunction with Halifax-based Emera Inc., which will receive 20 per cent of the energy for its own use through a 35-year contract. A subsea cable will carry some of Muskrat Falls power from southwestern Newfoundland to Nova Scotia.

Planning is now underway for the inquiry, which will begin in January. Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc will head the the inquiry, with a final report due Dec. 31, 2019.

That date is after the next provincial election, but Ball. said it was set by Leblanc, who will be able to hire any expertise he needs for the inquiry, such as financial, engineering and business.