Like a fine wine, Andrew Pike's songs improve with age

Andrew Pike wrote the songs for his sixth album, Trying to Find the Medium, recorded demo versions with just his voice and guitar, and then laid the songs and recording aside — for 12 years.

But like fine wine, the St. John's musician found that the songs aged well.

"They're not perfect performances for my voice, but [the songs] are moody and they kind of have a nice vibe to them."

Pike decided to hand over the songs to the fresh ears of local musician and producer Ian Foster.

"I wanted to capture a softer moodier kind of thing, and Ian is really good at that," said Pike. "I wanted his modern folk touch on my stuff."

Foster did 'excellent job'

Pike said his 12-year-old demo tape had some technical issues, but Foster was able to work with those challenges. He said Foster also added additional instrumentation with piano, more guitar, mandolin, cello, and even backup singers.

"He did an excellent job," said Pike.

In addition to having Foster's distinctive stamp on his songs, Pike needed to outsource some of his musical work.

I'm at two other albums with newer material," said Pike. "Organizing these records takes a lot."

